Hillary Clinton Reveals Brother Tony Has Died: ‘My Mind is Flooded With Memories of Him’

Hillary Clinton posted a heart-warming tweet on Saturday, revealing that her brother, Tony passed away on Friday.

Clinton posted a rare personal message just after noon on Saturday, sharing her grief with followers. The former secretary of state did not reveal how her younger brother had passed away, but spoke of his light and fun demeanor.

“We lost my brother Tony last night,” Clinton wrote. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much.”



Clinton’s followers sent their condolences and shared in her grief. The politician has over 24.6 million followers, and within minutes her tweet had thousands of likes and replies.

“Our hearts are with you, Madam Secretary,” wrote Star Trek actor George Takei.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” added actress Patricia Arquette, who lost her sibling, Alexis in 2016. “The loss of a sibling is a very deep wound. But he is with you and in the DNA of his kids and love never dies. I hope you get all the support you need during this time.”

“I’ll never forget watching the way he made Mrs. Rodham laugh. May his memory be a blessing,” tweeted political journalist Yashar Ali.

Clinton’s brother, Anthony Dean Rodham, was known for his wit and his business acumen. Like Clinton, he was raised in Park Ridge, Illinois — a suburb of Chicago. The Rodham’s parents were small business owners in the textile industry.

Tony was the youngest of the three siblings, and took a different path than Hillary of Hugh. He never received a college degree, but jumped right into work where ever he could find it. He worked on Bill Clinton’s campaign for congress in 1974, before he was married to Hillary.

Over the years, Tony also worked as a repo man, a prison guard and in a metal equipment company. He took a job as an insurance salesman, a process server and a private detective over the years as well.

Tony Rodham drew criticism at times for appearing to take advantage of his political connections for his own business gains. During Bill Clinton’s presidency, he and Hugh were at times referred to as “the Brothers Rodham.” However, in the wake of his passing it was clear just how many people loved and admired him as much as his older sister did.