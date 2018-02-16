Students Live Tweet from Reported Gunfire Lockdown at College in Washington State

[UPDATE: Friday, Feb. 16, 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET] Highline College’s Facebook page announced to “remain in lockdown until released by law enforcement.” Highline College cancelled classes for Friday and announced that buildings are being evacuated by law enforcement.

Students currently involved in the lockdown at Highline College in Washington state are live-tweeting their experiences, which includes calling upon the government for change.

One person begged her followers to “politicize my death” if she were to die in a potential shooting. (Authorities have found no evidence of a shooter or victims despite reported gunshots earlier Friday.)

IFI I DIE IN THIS SHOOTING POLITCIZE MY FUCKING DEATH IM SAYING IT NOW I WANT FUCKING GUN CONTROL #highlinecollege POLITICIZE MY FUCKING DEATH — Sega (@notgenn) February 16, 2018

One person wrote that their son was on lockdown at Highline and that they’ve “never been more mad in my life.”

My son is on lock down at Highline College campus right now with reports of gunfire. I’ve never been more mad in my life. — Anabraktist (@Anabraktist) February 16, 2018

Another person wrote that they were barricaded inside a room with 12 others and that they heard five gun shots while walking to class.

Inside a room baracated me and 12 others in we are ok heard 5 gun shots near me when we where going to other classes we are ok and calm #HighlineCollege — Alex Ray (@Alex_ray19) February 16, 2018

Another person told their mom they loved her.

I’m hiding under a desk at Highline College.

This is just another reminder that our lives could end at any given second, and America isn’t doing anything about it.

If I die, I love you Mom. — Lotto Mavado (@lottomavado) February 16, 2018

A class instructor called the situation a “literal nightmare.”

I’m still in my classroom at Highline College with some students, waiting for police to evacuate us. This is a literal nightmare. — Stevi Costa (@SteviCosta) February 16, 2018

Someone shared a photo of the locked door to their classroom.

Barricaded in class at highline college Des Moines pic.twitter.com/Xe7Vif5pAg — Andres (@SteamedbeanZ) February 16, 2018

One person wrote that they don’t buy the claims of the lockdown being a “false alarm.”

We know what we heard, it’s not a false alarm #HighlineCollege — Bonds. Carley Bonds. (@BondsCarley) February 16, 2018

The lockdown comes two days after confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Highline College’s Facebook page first mentioned a lockdown and a report of shots fired shortly before 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). An hour later, a follow-up post read that the lockdown was still in effect, saying “This is not a drill.”

As of 11:15 a.m. local time, the college’s Facebook page announced to “remain in lockdown until released by law enforcement.”

Highline College canceled classes for Friday and announced that buildings are being evacuated by law enforcement.

Highline is a community college in Des Moines, Washington, according to its website, a few miles south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

