Students Live Tweet from Reported Gunfire Lockdown at College in Washington State

[UPDATE: Friday, Feb. 16, 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET] Highline College’s Facebook page announced to “remain in lockdown until released by law enforcement.” Highline College cancelled classes for Friday and announced that buildings are being evacuated by law enforcement.

Students currently involved in the lockdown at Highline College in Washington state are live-tweeting their experiences, which includes calling upon the government for change.

One person begged her followers to “politicize my death” if she were to die in a potential shooting. (Authorities have found no evidence of a shooter or victims despite reported gunshots earlier Friday.)

One person wrote that their son was on lockdown at Highline and that they’ve “never been more mad in my life.”

Another person wrote that they were barricaded inside a room with 12 others and that they heard five gun shots while walking to class.

Another person told their mom they loved her.

A class instructor called the situation a “literal nightmare.”

Someone shared a photo of the locked door to their classroom.

One person wrote that they don’t buy the claims of the lockdown being a “false alarm.”

The lockdown comes two days after confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Highline College’s Facebook page first mentioned a lockdown and a report of shots fired shortly before 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). An hour later, a follow-up post read that the lockdown was still in effect, saying “This is not a drill.”

As of 11:15 a.m. local time, the college’s Facebook page announced to “remain in lockdown until released by law enforcement.”

Highline College canceled classes for Friday and announced that buildings are being evacuated by law enforcement.

Highline is a community college in Des Moines, Washington, according to its website, a few miles south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Photo credit: Facebook / Highline College

