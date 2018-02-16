High School’s American Flag Replaced With ISIS Flag Day After Florida Shooting

A high school in Utah found its American flag replaced with that of terrorist organization ISIS the day after a school shooting in Florida that claimed the lives of 14 students and three adults.

KUTV reports that the flag was found at Hurricane High School early Thursday, one day after a teen killed 17 students and staff during a school shooting in Florida.

The American flag that had originally been on the pole was left shredded at the scene, and graffiti reading “ISIS is com—” had been spray-painted on one of the school’s walls.

Officer Ken Thompson, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Police Department, said the department is unsure whether the act was committed by a student or someone moving through the community.

“Most likely somebody else knows … other than just the person who did it. Officers have received tips this morning and they’re following those leads and so far they haven’t generated a credible lead but tips can help us out a lot.” Thompson said. He added that investigators believe the vandal had intended to write “ISIS is coming,” but didn’t get to finish the message.

The graffiti was removed shortly after its discovery and a new American flag replaced the ISIS flag.

Investigators are still looking into the vandalism, though no leads have been found.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the school held classes as scheduled on Thursday and will also have classes on Friday. A news release shared by police indicates that they do not believe anyone is in danger.

“… based on information we received from the FBI we do not believe this act was perpetrated by someone linked to the Islamic State,” the release reads, adding that the school resource officer will be at the school to ensure student safety “As always.”

