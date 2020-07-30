Herman Cain Dead: Social Media Mourns Former Presidential Candidate After Dying of Coronavirus
Former GOP presidential candidate and respected businessman, Herman Cain has died of coronavirus, and social media is mourning the loss. In a statement released on Cain's website on Thursday morning, his family and staff wrote: "You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal with it. Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away."
The statement continued: "He's entering the presence of the Savior he's served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward." The statement then shared a Bible verse, Romans 2:6-7, which reads, "God 'will repay each person according to what they have done.' To those who by persistence in doing good seek glory, honor and immortality, he will give eternal life. By that measure, we expect the boss is in for some kind of welcome because all of us who knew him are well aware of how much good he did."
CNBC notes that Cain is one of the highest-profile public Americans to have died from COVID-19. A survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, Cain had attended Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally roughly two weeks before his coronavirus diagnosis. Many have been taking to social media to express their sorrow over Cain's death. Scroll down to read what mourners are saying.
I am heartbroken. My condolences to his family. I supported him for President he was a great man.— Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) July 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this. He was a great man. He was wise and spoke the truth. My condolences to his family and friends. God Bless all that were close to him 😢— Panda (@thepandapurple) July 30, 2020
Me, too. I came to his feed yesterday because I hadn’t heard an update and because I saw recent tweets, I thought he was fine💔💔💔— It's Me (@elephants1996) July 30, 2020
I am so sorry 💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏 RIP Herman 😢😢😢— dexum (@dexybailman) July 30, 2020
My prayers for his family.. God got a good man today. 😔🙏— Jane Doe (@shaymeyer40) July 30, 2020
RIP Herman. Peace to your family and friends.— Great American Supply Chain Executive (@acebaby257) July 30, 2020
Today the world lost one of the greats . Herman Cain was a great man and a fighter for freedom and for what is right . His leadership will be greatly missed . God bless his family and God bless Herman Cain . 😪🙏🏾— Bobby mares (@mares_bobby25) July 30, 2020
A great man has passed. I had the pleasure of meeting him once when he visited our studio in Atlanta. RIP pic.twitter.com/bdfRHcKDvQ— Otis Hill (@ohill77) July 30, 2020
I may not have agreed with his politics, but I enjoyed sparring with Herman Cain in my years at CNBC. I am sorry for his loss, and my heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/S0slWzt6vp— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 30, 2020
May he rest in peace(😓)— Robocop v2 Main 🦾💪🏽 (@CharlieKc5) July 30, 2020
Everyone who dies of COVID-19 is a tragedy. Mr. Cain's passing is no less one. There's a lot to be amazed by in Mr. Cain's life. His flaw was his hubris, as is so many others.— Tyler Ranville (@RanvilleTyler) July 30, 2020
Wow this is unbelievable. Didn’t he beat cancer only to die of this virus! So sad. I really hope he did not get this virus at any rallies. 😢— 🌟Be Cleare Allen🌟 (@becleareallen) July 30, 2020
This is a sad day for Herman Cain’s loved ones. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/rVUnEC4wlz— 🇺🇸b mcarthur🏳️🌈 (@bmcarthur17) July 30, 2020
I did not agree with his politics and I'm genuinely sorry that he died. I just hope his death isn't in vain and people heed this and take this more seriously than they have.— Randy Legette (@RandyLegette) July 30, 2020