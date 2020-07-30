Herman Cain Dead: Social Media Mourns Former Presidential Candidate After Dying of Coronavirus

Former GOP presidential candidate and respected businessman, Herman Cain has died of coronavirus, and social media is mourning the loss. In a statement released on Cain's website on Thursday morning, his family and staff wrote: "You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal with it. Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away."

The statement continued: "He's entering the presence of the Savior he's served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward." The statement then shared a Bible verse, Romans 2:6-7, which reads, "God 'will repay each person according to what they have done.' To those who by persistence in doing good seek glory, honor and immortality, he will give eternal life. By that measure, we expect the boss is in for some kind of welcome because all of us who knew him are well aware of how much good he did."

CNBC notes that Cain is one of the highest-profile public Americans to have died from COVID-19. A survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, Cain had attended Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally roughly two weeks before his coronavirus diagnosis. Many have been taking to social media to express their sorrow over Cain's death. Scroll down to read what mourners are saying.