Here’s Why Everyone Is Making Lauren Conrad’s Chicken Pot Pie Tonight

Made a chicken pot pie for dinner! A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 11, 2016 at 7:04pm PDT

Lauren Conrad always knows what to say and do to warm our hearts and, in this case, our bellies. Her 5.3 million Instagram followers got quite the treat Tuesday evening as LC shared her recipe, along with step by step instructions, for a lightened-up chicken pot pie.

The dish obviously includes lots of healthy veggies and savory chicken, but she lightens up the recipe by swapping traditional heavy cream with lower calorie almond milk. Skinny swaps for the win!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because the full recipe was shared on Instagram story, fans resorted to drastic measures to capture every delicious step.

One ‘grammer, @atablespoonoflife, wrote, “Screenshot overkill from my part, but I couldn’t help it! The recipe is perfect!! Thank you for sharing!! ❤️”

Lucky for you, we’re sharing the whole thing. Enjoy!

Lauren Conrad’s Chicken Pot Pie

Makes two 8-in. pies or one large pie Pie Crust 1 ¼ cup flour 1 tsp. sugar 1 tsp. salt 8 tsp. butter 4 tbsp. ice water

Filling 3 cups broccoli, chopped 3 cups carrots, chopped 2 cups celery, chopped 1 ½ cups onion, chopped 2 cups potatoes, chopped 1 cooked chicken, shredded 5 cups chicken broth ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped 2 tbsp. olive oil 1/3 cup almond milk Palm of all-purpose flour Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Pulse the salt, sugar and flour in a food processor. Cut butter into pieces and add to food processor one at a time then add ice water.

2. Form dough from the food processor into a disc shape, wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge to rest.

3. In a large pot, add broth, carrots and potatoes and bring to a boil.

4. In a small skillet, sauté onion in olive oil over medium-high. Add flour, stir and remove from heat.

5. To the pot, add cooked onions, broccoli, celery and almond milk, one by one.

6. Simmer until mixture is thick and then add chicken, parsley, and salt and pepper to taste.

7. Pour mixture into a large casserole dish or two pie dishes.

8. Roll out dough and secure on top of pie. Cut four one-inch slits in middle of the pie and bake for 25 minutes. Serve.

Want to try Skinny Mom’s version? Check out our Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie, a fan favorite recipe!