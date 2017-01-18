Here’s How Khloé Kardashian Deals With This Biggest Diet Pitfall

When a particularly intense craving hits, there's no turning back. You try to distract yourself, but all your brain can think about is that chocolate tucked away in your hiding spot meant for naughty foods like this, and the chances that you'll refrain from that chocolate are slim to none.

The good news is that you're not alone. Even fit celebs like Khloé Kardashian experience those cravings. Kardashian's thoughts on the matter? Go for it!

"When I have a serious craving, I remind myself to exercise portion control," she says on her app and website. "I believe that if you want chocolate, go for it." She says that the trick is to have just enough to quench your craving without going overboard. "If you really need a handful of chocolate, eat it, or else you're definitely going to binge later."

Experts say she's right! An indulgence every now and then won't derail any progress you've made toward weight loss, or even negate any of the healthy eating habits you've already formed. "A small indulgence isn't what will set someone on a downward spiral when it comes to their health or weight loss," Beth Warren, author of Living a Real Life With Real Food says. "Keeping a treat portion controlled will help ensure you are within your overall caloric needs."

If you're not sure if a craving is actually a craving or simply your body telling you you're hungry, take the "tofu test," says Karen Ansel, author of Healthy in a Hurry: Simple, Wholesome Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.

"If you're not sure, take the tofu test," she says. "If a serving of tofu or some other healthy food would satisfy you, it's hunger. If not, it's likely a craving."

At the end of the day, practicing portion control is the best way to satiate your cravings while staying on track to weight loss. How do you handle your strongest cravings? Share in the comments below!

