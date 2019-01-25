Heinz Introduces Ketchup Caviar Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Heinz announced the latest surprising food mix, bringing ketchup and caviar together for Valentine’s Day.

The Pennsylvania-based band announced Ketchup Caviar on Thursday to improve “any true ketchup lover’s Valentine’s Day meal,” according to the company.

There is no actual caviar involved in the food item, but each jar has “pearls of Heinz Tomato Ketchup that are sure to elevate your Valentine’s Day meal into a fine dining experience.” The “pearls” look just like fish eggs, but red, which is how the item gets its name.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

According to Us Weekly, Heinz teamed up with caviar specialists Jens Møller Products ApS to understand how to make caviar out of ketchup. Heinz used the same ingredients and processes used for creating caviar pearl consistency.

The Ketchup Caviar tastes a little different than the ketchup Heinz fans are used to. While it is still perfect for topping burgers, the cans are made using a completely different process. Their taste and texture has “been inspired by the thick and rich taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup.”

Unfortunately, Heinz has no plans to make the Ketchup Caviar widely available. Beginning Thursday, anyone who tweets with the hashtags #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps through Monday, Jan. 28 will have a chance to win one of 150 Ketchup Caviar jars.

According to the rules, winners will be notified with a direct message from @HeinzKetchup_US and winners have to respond with their name, date of birth, mailing address and email address within 48 hours of receiving the message.

So far, the response to the announcement has been shock.

“Ketchup Caviar is your best idea since Mayochup,” one person tweeted.

“I’ve never needed something more in my life,” another added.

“I will sell you my firstborn for a jar of ketchup Caviar,” another wrote.

Last week, Kraft Heinz announced plans to air two commercials during Super Bowl LIII, although neither of them are for ketchup. One will be for the Planters brand and the second is for their new brand of frozen foods, Devour. Planters’ Mr. Peanut ad will air during the second quarter.

“There’s no bigger stage than the Super Bowl to kick off the year and showcase our Planters and Devour brands,” Eduardo Luz, Kraft Heinz’s Global Brand Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of the U.S business, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for fans to see the bold, creative approaches that each brand will take on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images