Heinz Finally Settles Debate on If Ketchup Should Be Stored in Fridge or Pantry

Heinz has finally answered the question about where ketchup should be stored to keep the tomato sauce at its ripe best for as long as possible. In anticipation of the Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, as well as the start of the summer season, the official Heinz UK Twitter account posted the following message: "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!" As the comments flooded in from the fans, many of them asked why the condiment is kept on shelves at the supermarket or in restaurants. After a brief debate, Heinz invited their followers to cast their vote on whether they keep their ketchup in a fridge or if they keep it in a cupboard. Despite the poll's results, the brand emphasized that the correct answer was: "It has to be… in the fridge!"

As a result of analyzing the more than 2,500 votes, it was revealed that the results were basically evenly split across the board. "There was only ever one correct answer, and we're happy to share with Heinz Tomato Ketchup lovers across the UK that our ketchup has to be in the fridge," Heinz Tomato's Olivia Lennon told Daily Mail."Although we're aware many Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans have been storing their ketchup in the cupboard, we do recommend refrigeration after opening," she clarified. "This is the best way to maintain the delicious tangy taste of our Heinz Tomato Ketchup that you know and love."

Heinz UK took part in a Twitter discourse between fans who were passionate about the debate, and it was rather entertaining to see the conversation between the two accounts. A Twitter user named @Crystalst_ made a funny remark in response to the condiment-storage dilemma: "Not beside my pillow?" Heinz supported the idea: "Second best place to keep it." A Twitter user with the handle @dave_n84 challenged the question at the forefront of everyone's mind, "So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then?" Heinz replied, asking, "Where do you keep your soft drinks, Dave?" After @slymarbo666 of Twitter made a point of saying: "Never, ever has it ever gone in my fridge, nor anybody else's," Heinz quipped: "It does and they do. Case (fridge) closed." In the end, it was agreed by a few of the ketchup enthusiasts who participated in the discussion that the product should be kept in the refrigerator. "Of course it does. After opening is this controversial?" @giildi responded. "We started something," Heinz replied. "It has been a wild ride."