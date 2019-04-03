Heinz Launches Ketchup Ranch Combo Sauce, Kranch

Heinz is releasing a new hybrid dipping sauce that is a combination of ketchup and ranch: Kranch.

The Pennsylvania-based brand announced its newest creation early Wednesday morning on Twitter, revealing that it had taken fan requests to heart when creating its latest product to be added to the brand’s roster of condiments.

Kranch is set to hit store shelves later this month with a retail price of around $3.49.

The new dipping sauce, which is every ranch-lovers’ dream, is being met with mixed reviews online, though many fans seem eager to get their hands on a bottle and get to dipping.

“This sounds great!!! Can’t wait to get my hands on a bottle of this!!!” one person wrote.

“That sounds kawful,” another person voiced their disgust.

“As a ‘frysauce’ connoisseur from Utah, I can’t wait to give this a try,” another said.

Thankfully, Heinz is helping a few people get a bottle of Kranch before the rest of the world, the brand launching a contest on Twitter to give away the first 100 bottles of Kranch to eager followers. All fans have to do is reply to the tweet below with h #KlaimMyKranch and #Sweeps for their chance to win.

According to Us Weekly, Kranch is the “healthiest” condiment Kraft Heinz has released in 2019 so far, with a two-tablespoon serving of the condiment having just 100 calories and 170 mg of sodium.

Kranch is just the latest in a line of questionable mashups from the Heinz company, which launched two mayonnaise-infused creations, Mayocue and Mayomust, in March.

Heinz Mayocue sauce, a combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and Heinz Mayomust sauce, a mashup of mayonnaise and mustard, hit shelves not long ago, with Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the HEINZ brand, stating in a press release that they offered the “perfect condiment blends.”

Those two creations came on the heels of Mayochup, a mayonnaise and ketchup hybrid.