Heat Wave Reveals Woman Lived With Dead Husband for Weeks

A woman in Australia was so distraught after her husband’s death that she lived with his body for weeks.

On Dec. 13, police were called to the house of the 54-year-old woman, where they discovered the body of her late 56-year-old husband in the hallway, the Mandurah Mail reports. Authorities believe that she could have been living with his body for upwards of eight weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following a heat wave, the woman, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, is said to have sought help from her neighbors, who then informed authorities. It is believed that the man suffered from serious health issues, and police do not believe his death to be suspicious. They are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how he died and how long he has been dead.

The woman was taken to the Peel Health Campus for assessment and so far hasn’t faced any charges.