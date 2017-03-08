Heartbreaking Photo Tribute for Mother Who Didn’t Live to See Her Last Wish

When Amber Davis was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cervical cancer, she knew she wanted to do something special for her 4-year-old daughter Nora.

She reached out to a close friend and photographer Heidi Spillane to help take photos of Nora wearing her wedding dress in the same location where she had married her husband, Derek.

(Photo: Photo Creidt: My Three Arrows Photography)

Davis passed away before she could see her wish come true, but a few weeks ago, it did. Nora donned the white dress, had her hair in the same style as in Amber's wedding photos, and recreated the photos while Derek, her grandmother and aunt looked on.

"She looked so innocent and wise at the same time," Davis' husband Derek told TODAY. "Nora has had to endure many things someone her age should not have to. Through it all she has shown her mother's warrior spirit."

Davis was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma cervical cancer in February 2014 and battled through radiation, chemotherapy and ultimately brain surgery. On July 28, 2015, the mother of three passed away at the age of 27.

(Photo: My Three Arrows Photography)

