Beloved Harry Potter Attraction Set to Shut Down in December

The beloved Hogwarts Express won't be available to transport from park to park for a week in December.

For anyone planning a mid-December trip to Universal Orlando Resort eager to travel on the Hogwarts Express, plan accordingly as Go to Orlando reports the train attraction that travels between King's Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida to Hogsmeade Station in Universal's Islands of Adventure will temporarily close for a brief refurbishment in December. The beloved attraction will not be taking any passengers from December 10 through until December 16, 2023. The train ride journeys all aboard through the London countryside. The magic happens outside the train window, and inside the train compartment, as scenes and characters from the movies emerge. Depending on the point of departure, guests are treated to special storylines.

Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter is located in Universal Studios, a complex that includes three theme parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay (the waterpark). The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is set up as two "towns" located in two parks – Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure, guests can purchase tickets to one or both parks, a park-to-park hopper ticket allows guests to ride on the Hogwarts Express.

There are tons of attractions at Harry Potter World. Some fan favorites include Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff (a roller coaster), and Hagrid's Magical Creatures.

Universal is a good option for those who want a theme park experience that offers "adult" or "teen" fun. Adjacent is Universal City Walk, which features shopping in dining experiences. There's also the water park, which is a great plus in Orlando considering the warm weather year-round, specifically in the summer months dealing with the humidity. The water park offers tall slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and more.

It's easier to plan in advance if interested in experiencing Universal Studios Orlando. Tickets can cost upwards of nearly $250 per person for the park-to-park option. Price depends on the date and time of year.