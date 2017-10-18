Shooting Reported in Baltimore Business Park

Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting in a Maryland business park, according to police.

We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

The Harford, Maryland Sheriff’s Office confirmed via Twitter that a shooting occured in Edgewood, Maryland in the Emmorton Business Park.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported,” the tweet read.

Police say a manhunt is underway for the shooter, according to ABC7 News.

Shots were reportedly fired in the Emmorton Business Park before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Fox45 News.

Businesses and some schools are on lockdown as the situation is still being labeled an active shooter situation.

An employee from a nearby business said they heard loud arguing before multiple ambulances arrived on scene.

This story is developing…