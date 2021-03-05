Halloween Horror Nights Set to Return to Universal Orlando in 2021 With 'Beetlejuice' House

✖

You might not want to say Beetlejuice three times during your next trip to Universal Orlando because he might really show up. The Florida resort announced plans to bring back Halloween Horror Nights this year after canceling the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. Halloween will take over the Universal Studios theme park on 42 nights between Sept. 3 and Oct. 31, the resort announced on Friday.

Universal released a brief teaser clip for the event, referring to it as Halloween Horror Nights 30. It features Beetlejuice, who jokingly says, "'Bout time you losers gave me my own house." Universal did have limited access to Beetlejuice's haunted house maze last year, along with the Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy homes. However, the second and third homes were not mentioned in Friday's announcements, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

The Beetlejuice experience will have checkerboard hallways, a Lost Souls Room, and a model graveyard. There will also be recreations of famous scenes from Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic, including the dinner scene and Beetlejuice's wedding. Some of the props and decorations were previously seen at the Tribute Store in the park.

There are nine other slots available for more haunted houses on the Universal website, but they have not been announced yet. Universal also teased "scare zones" and more live entertainment. "Surrounded in shadow by screams and mad laughter, face nightmarish creatures on streets twisted into sinister scare zones," reads a statement on the resort's website.

Although Beetlejuice was made by Warner Bros., the film's title character has been long associated with the Universal resort. As the Orlando Informer points out, when the Universal Studios park opened, Beetlejuice hosted street-show productions that also featured the Ghostbusters. He was also the star of Beetlejuice's Graveyard Rescue, a show that ran for 23 years before the theater was torn down so Fast & Furious - Supercharged could be built.

Beetlejuice has also been featured at Halloween Horror Nights since the event began in 1991. Meanwhile, there have been rumors about Warner Bros. making a Beetlejuice sequel for years, but it has never come to fruition. Beetlejuice lovers will just have to stick with the underrated animated series and the cast recording for the hit Broadway show starring Alex Brightman as the title character.