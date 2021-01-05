H&R Block Customers Experiencing $600 Stimulus Payment Delays

Americans across the country are finally receiving their second stimulus check, though after eight months of waiting, some H&R block costumers will have to wait a little longer to see that $600 payment show up in their account. As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) continues to distribute the second round of direct payments, a mixup has led to some costumers experiencing a major delay in receiving the much needed payment.

As the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department began issuing the second round of stimulus checks last week, dozens of H&R customers took to social media to air their frustrations when their payments did not appear in their accounts. Customers checking the IRS' Get My Payment online portal, where the status of stimulus checks can be tracked, reported their $600 payment ended up in an unfamiliar account number. According to a statement from H&R Block, this is due to a mixup they are currently investigation. The company explained that while people who receive their tax refund checks via direct deposit automatically get their stimulus check from the government to that account number, H&R block costumers who used the Refund Transfer option in 2019 may find that their stimulus payment has been sent to that temporary account.

H&R Block has assured customers not to worry, promising that they "have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check, or Emerald Card" and that "the money should be there by the end of the day." For many, however, the frustration is already there, especially as numerous H&R Block costumers continue to report not receiving their payments or only receiving a partial payment. Scroll down to see what they are saying.