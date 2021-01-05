H&R Block Customers Experiencing $600 Stimulus Payment Delays
Americans across the country are finally receiving their second stimulus check, though after eight months of waiting, some H&R block costumers will have to wait a little longer to see that $600 payment show up in their account. As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) continues to distribute the second round of direct payments, a mixup has led to some costumers experiencing a major delay in receiving the much needed payment.
As the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department began issuing the second round of stimulus checks last week, dozens of H&R customers took to social media to air their frustrations when their payments did not appear in their accounts. Customers checking the IRS' Get My Payment online portal, where the status of stimulus checks can be tracked, reported their $600 payment ended up in an unfamiliar account number. According to a statement from H&R Block, this is due to a mixup they are currently investigation. The company explained that while people who receive their tax refund checks via direct deposit automatically get their stimulus check from the government to that account number, H&R block costumers who used the Refund Transfer option in 2019 may find that their stimulus payment has been sent to that temporary account.
H&R Block has assured customers not to worry, promising that they "have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check, or Emerald Card" and that "the money should be there by the end of the day." For many, however, the frustration is already there, especially as numerous H&R Block costumers continue to report not receiving their payments or only receiving a partial payment. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
So I just found out H&R Block got my stimmy and it might take 2weeks for them to send it to me.... pic.twitter.com/H66r1TW7iE— GodxAries (@GodxAries) January 5, 2021
Irs: yea H&R block got your lil stimmy
H&R block: pic.twitter.com/t7XTfRsxBN— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 5, 2021
If you filed your taxes using an online provider like H&R Block and opted to receive your refund on a debit card, the IRS might be loading your stimulus payment on there so it shows up as a random acct #. Here's another explanation from the IRS: pic.twitter.com/vwXj5qYpE6— Tanza Loudenback (@notsoTan_za) January 4, 2021
Has anyone received only one payment, and they have dependents? I So I see a pending payment from H&R Block to my bank but only for $600. Not the amt of 3 dependents + me— J🧞♀️ (@SweeetThaiChili) January 5, 2021
Show of hands: who got their full amount and who didn’t? Who hasn’t gotten anything yet?— Bri Dowers (@BriDowers) January 5, 2021
I was just trying to make things easy on myself by using H&R Block last year... but here we are. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4l6a0k5sn0— Nessa 👑🍫 (@vgib95) January 5, 2021
Irs: check with H&R block about your stimmy
H&R block: pic.twitter.com/2T59ISKWXp— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 5, 2021
Friends don't let friends use H&R Block. #TaxTwitter pic.twitter.com/s1crk6r9lo— Adam Markowitz (@adammarkowitzEA) January 5, 2021
Dear @HRBlock @HRBlockAnswers I don’t have enough characters in this tweet to express the amount of frustration I and many people have been through. From @Chase to @IRSnews now to you I have been dealing with this all day. To find out my stimulus had been sent to an account— yosrah (@yosrah_doll) January 5, 2021
I only got $145, I was supposed to get $1200— Lisa Nicole (@_LNicole) January 5, 2021
I got $84.94 from them.... I'm supposed to get 1800 yep WTF IS GOING ON— Jacqueline Davis (@Why30serious) January 5, 2021
Nothing here! Mine was sent to the random account. Nothing on newest emerald card or bank account. Sooo frustrating.— Gina T (@hhendricksg) January 5, 2021
Sad :( my stimulus check going to some 3rd party account from h&r block booooooo. I need it now!!— megan (@ultrameganok) January 5, 2021
I’ve been filling with H&R Block for years and got my first stimulus direct deposited to my BOA acc I nearly dropped dead when I seen another acc number on the irs site thinking someone stole my identity only to find out h&r has my money????? Sus as hell🙅♀️ https://t.co/wwYpYOICO3— 𝙹𝚊𝚌𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎'𝚜 𝚠𝚡𝚛𝚕𝚍 (@shinigamisyd) January 5, 2021