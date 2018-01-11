Mom of H&M Model Not Offended by ‘Racist’ Hoodie

Swedish clothing company H&M caused a stir on Monday when a photo of a child model was posted wearing one of their hoodies reading “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

And while celebrities and social media have come out against the hoodie, the model’s mother doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

Terry Mango, the mother of the child model, took to social media on Tuesday and responded to the outrage.

“That’s my son… I’ve been to all photo shoots and this was not an exception, everyone is entitled to their opinion about this.” She added, “This is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled… stop crying Wolf all the time, unnecessary issue.”

Multiple celebrities came out against the hoodie, including pop singer The Weeknd, who promptly severed business deals with the company.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M posted an apology to their social media on Tuesday, saying the sweatshirt would be removed from stores.

“We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print,” a statement from the company read.

“Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt,“ the statement read.