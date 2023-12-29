Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Freshly Released From Prison, Plots to Meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game This Weekend

Gypsy Rose Blanchard knows what she wants to do for her first event of freedom: attend a Kansas City Chiefs game. She's from Missouri, so she may actually be a fan. She was released from a Missouri prison on Dec. 28, and wants to spend New Year's Eve cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The game is scheduled for Dec. 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS. A devout Taylor Swift game, Gypsy Rose hopes to run into the superstar.

Her case is widely known. She served 85% of a 10-year prison sentence for plotting to murder her abusive mother, Clauddine Blanchard, aka Dee Dee. The now-32-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. It was discovered that she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn plotted to kill her mother after years of Dee Dee forcing Gypsy Rose to undergo unnecessary medical treatments under the guise that she was severely ill. Gypsy's mother was thought to have suffered from factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA). It was later determined that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Their story was told in the Netflix limited series, The Act, and covered in a variety of news specials and documentaries.

It didn't take her too long to log onto social media. She shared a hotel room selfie on Instagram in celebration of her release, captioning a photo of her mirror selfie with her hand on her hip: "First selfie of freedom!"

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE before her release, Gypsy Rose expressed regret over the involvement in her mother's death. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything,'" she said. "I kind of struggle with that. Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."