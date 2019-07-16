Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Pen Pal Fiance Finally Revealed in New Photo

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s pen pal fiancé has finally been revealed in a new photo shared online. The photo was obtained exclusively by E! News and features Blanchard with her father Rod Blanchard, stepmother Kristy, and fiancé Ken. The happy family posed for the photo while Blanchard’s family visited her in prison. She was convicted of orchestrating her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder after learning that Dee Dee had been lying to her about her many illnesses and disabilities. Her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn admitted to committing the murder but told authorities that Blanchard asked him to do it.

Blanchard and Ken met through the prison’s pen pal program. Months ago it was reported that she had been proposed to and accepted, but until now Ken’s identity was unknown.

“Gypsy’s family and her future husband Ken met in person for the first time in March,” Fancy Macelli, a friend and representative for Blanchard told E! News. “Gypsy and Ken are making plans to build a life together once she is released.”

“Everyone had fun getting to know each other over a pot of Gypsy’s father’s famous gumbo,” Macelli continued, then adding, “Kristy is such a supportive, kind and loving mom to Gypsy.”

Blanchard is serving a 10-year sentence for the role she played in her mother’s death. Godejohn is serving a life sentence.

The story took the nation by storm years back, and was later the subject of an HBO documentary — Mommy Dead and Dearest — as well as a biopic series on Hulu, titled The Act.

Ken previously started a Change.org petition in order to raise awareness for his daughter’s situation, revealing details about her life and pleading for support.

“Gypsy was forced all her life to fake a long list of ailments and illnesses including leukemia, vision and hearing impairment, sleep apnea, retardation, muscular dystrophy, and a chromosome disorder and digestive disorders,” he explained. “Her mother Dee Dee Blanchard suffered from a disease called Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome, a relatively rare form of child abuse that involves the exaggeration or fabrication of illnesses or symptoms by a primary caregiver.”

“I’m petitioning for any relief to Gypsy’s 10-year sentence, a shorter sentence, perhaps relocation to a mental facility where she can get the better help she needs,” he added. “Gypsy has a loving family and community waiting, supporting her every step of the way to freedom. She calls home 3-4 times a week and spends hours on the phone with her amazing step mother, my wife Kristy. She has a younger brother Dylan 22 and sister Mia 16. She has suffered long enough. Please help her come home.”

The petition is hoping to earn 200,000 signatures and to date has over 177,000.