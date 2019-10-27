Gunman Opens Fire at Party Near Texas A&M University-Commerce, at Least 2 Reported Killed and 14 Injured

A mass shooting possibly involving Texas A&M University-Commerce students has been reported in Greenville, Texas. According to CNN, at least two people are dead and 14 more are injured. The shooter is believed to be still at large, as of this writing.

While it was not an official campus event, it is believed that some students of the university were involved. The shooting occurred at The Party Venue, an event space hosting a “Twerk or Treat” Halloween event that also coincided with the university’s Homecoming festivities, The Dallas Morning News reports. The event space is in Greenville, and located 19.1 miles from the college, which is in Commerce, Texas. Furthermore, the venue’s owner told CNN one of the university’s fraternities rented out the space for the event.

“There has been no active shooter situation in Commerce. There was an event outside Greenville, TX that may or not have involved students at this time. Further information will be posted when known,” the university’s police department tweeted at 3:13 a.m. local time.

Texas A&M University-Commerce did release a statement to media that read, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville.”

Based on CNN’s report, police appear to have been on the scene when shooting began. They responded to a call about cars parked on the highway in front of the venue around 11:30 p.m. The shooting began around 11:45 p.m.

Aside those injured by gunshots, some were also said to have been injured in the panic while fleeing the venue.

It is unclear what fraternity was sponsoring the event in question, but a flyer posted by various Twitter users shows that is was put on by promoters called “The Goodfellas.”

Two TAMCU fraternities, who did not put on the event, have spoken out about the shooting, offering their condolences and revealing they closed down their own events as a precaution.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the shooting that occurred in Greenville, Texas early this morning. Please be safe and let your loved ones know you’re okay. Please call the counseling center at (903) 886-5145 if you need counseling rn. #PrayForCommerce — Kappa Sigma TAMUC (@KappaSigmaXiUp) October 27, 2019

Our heart are with those affected in tonight’s events. We have closed off our function off and there is nothing currently happening that is associated with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Be safe tonight and avoid mass crowds. God be with us. — Pi Kappa Alpha (@TAMUCPIKES) October 27, 2019

This just the latest of several mass shootings in Texas within the past few months. A man opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart back in August, leaving 22 dead and 24 others injured. Later that same month, 7 were left dead and 25 injured after a gunman opened fire while riding around the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.

No other details on the shooting are available as of press time.

Photo Credit: Tetra Images via Getty Images