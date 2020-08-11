Gunman Opens Fire at Los Angeles Movie Studio, 5 People Reportedly Injured

Five people were injured at a Los Angeles movie studio after an unknown suspect or suspects drove up and fired a gun randomly at a "large party" early Tuesday morning. Los Angeles police told KTLA there were between 150 to 200 people gathered together at a studio space the owner said was rented for a video shoot and warehouse party on Lockness Avenue in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood when the shooting occurred.

A police spokesperson told the outlet the victims were "attending a large party at the warehouse when an unknown suspect drove up and fired randomly." The five people injured range in age from 19 to 39, and the shooters are still at large. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. No further details have been released about the incident. It's unclear the party's legality, as Los Angeles County banned large gatherings in which social distancing and safety measures are unable to be properly observed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is developing...