Guard From Corcoran State Prison Speaks Out About Charles Manson’s Health

Journalists on the scene have spoken to an anonymous guard from Corcoran State Prison, who says that rumors about Charles Manson are true.

Hannah Battah, eye-witness reporter for KBAK and KBFX in Bakersfield, California, is tweeting live from outside the hospital where Manson is presumably receiving treatment. Her most recent tweet verifies reports of Manson’s condition with an officer who is close to him:

Videos by PopCulture.com

JUST IN: A CDCR officer who guards Charles Manson at Corcoran State Prison confirms suspicions his health is dwindling fast. — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattah) November 16, 2017



The infamous cult leader and serial killer was hospitalized earlier today. Sources told TMZ that Manson wouldn’t be recovering from this — “It’s just a matter of time.”

Manson is 83 years old.

Manson’s health has been declining for a year now. Reports say that his poor health makes him difficult to treat, so each illness and ailment compounds on the last.

Manson has been a prominent figure in American culture since his rampage through the country in the late sixties.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Ochs Archives