'GTA 6' Could Be Coming out in 2024

Video game Grand Theft Auto 6 is about to get its next installment as soon as next year, according to the publisher Take-Two Interactive, who may have hinted at the release window. A press release was released alongside Take-Two's yearly earnings, in which it also provided projections for the coming years, including one for fiscal years 2025 and 2026; 2025 will begin in April of that year. "Looking ahead, Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company," the release states, per IGN. "For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond."

Although Take-Two does not actively refer to Grand Theft Auto as one of the franchises on offer, it's hard to imagine any other franchise doing the same for them. For example, Take-Two's net bookings reached a record $5.3 billion this past fiscal year. According to IGN, Zynga, which the company acquired last year, contributed to the achievement of this record. As a result of acquiring a major mobile developer, Take-Two could increase over $1 billion in revenue in a single year after regular annual net bookings were roughly in the $3 billion ballpark. As a result, Take-Two would have to purchase considerable assets, release a large number of games, or launch at least one giant blockbuster title if it is to reach its $8 billion goal.

Publisher Take-Two Interactive may have just teased the release window for the next entry in the biggest gaming franchise of all time: Grand Theft Auto 6.



Read more: https://t.co/UpQ7D15q9X pic.twitter.com/ZQNw2kwxOK — IGN (@IGN) May 17, 2023

IGN notes that Take-Two expects to do even better the following year. However, that could not be possible without something like GTA Online on the back of a brand-new GTA game. These numbers can't be matched by any other franchise or several new games altogether. In the last several years since its release, Grand Theft Auto V has consistently sold about five million copies each quarter, making it the best-selling single game of all time. As of last year, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 was in active development but hasn't publicly discussed its progress. Last year, a massive leak revealed some of the incomplete game, but Zelnick told IGN a few months later that the leak had not impacted the game's business.