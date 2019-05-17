Grumpy Cat, Beloved Internet Meme Celebrity, Dies at Age 7

The world just got a little grumpier. Grumpy Cat, the feline internet sensation known for her peculiar frowning demeanor, has died, her publicist said. She was 7 years old.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

“Some days are grumpier than others,” Grumpy Cat’s publicist said in a statement on Friday before sharing the announcement from the cat’s family that she had died.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed way peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grump Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough.

“Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere,” the statement concluded.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, became an internet sensation after a photo of her trademark frowning face went viral on Reddit in 2012. The cat was so popular, in fact, that users on the platform immediately reacted by posting countless Photoshopped variations on the original, while the photo’s Imgur page reached 1,030,000 views in its first 48 hours, according to CNN.

Since then, she became the subject of countless memes, commercials, book deals and even a Lifetime movie.

At South by Southwest Interactive (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, people stood in line for hours to get their pictures taken with her — although she mostly ignored her adoring fans.

She was also the official “spokes cat” for Friskies, and appeared on several shows like Today and Good Morning America.

She had more than 8.5 million Facebook fans, 2.4 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million followers on Twitter and more than 260,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In past interviews, Grumpy Cat’s owner, Tabatha Bundensen, described the mixed-breed feline as anything but grumpy. “She’s very sweet and docile,” she said, according to USA Today.

Fans immediately took to social media to mourn the loss of their favorite feline internet star.

“This past week really has sucked. Rest in peace you amazing feline, you will be missed,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Rest in peace, Grumpy,” someone said.

“You brought so much joy into so many lives… rest in peace Grumpy Cat,” another wrote.

“Heartbroken,” another wrote. “Sending my love to Tabatha and all of your family. That came as quite the shock.”

“I’m so so sorry. The whole world is sharing your pain. Much love to Tabatha, Brian and Chrystal. We’re all grieving with you,” someone else said.

Others shared photos of themselves with Grumpy Cat when they were lucky enough to meet her.

RIP grumpy cat. I was lucky to meet you in London. pic.twitter.com/T3wZCM1UZS — Mattie (@MattieStar26) May 17, 2019

Photo credit: Instagram / @realgrumpycat