Groundhog Day 2024: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?

It's going to be an early spring! Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Friday morning and did not see his shadow, predicting an official early spring and avoiding six more weeks of winter — a happy Groundhog Day, indeed.

Chants for "Phil" broke out among the hundreds of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania visitors who made the cold early-morning trek as they waited to see the terrestrial mammal emerge from his burrow. When he was awoken from his winter slumber at dawn and emerged to not see his shadow, the crowd went wild.

EARLY SPRING: Punxsutawney Phil doesn't see his shadow and predicts an early spring! #PunxsutawneyPhil pic.twitter.com/qP6utNldQX — FOX Weather (@foxweather) February 2, 2024

Traditionally observed annually in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day is derived from Pennsylvania Dutch superstition. The lore indicates that, on this day, if a groundhog climbs out of its hole and sees its shadow, it will quickly return to its burrow and winter will last for another six weeks. However, if the groundhog doesn't see its shadow, then spring will arrive early.

Notably, studies have been done to determine if there is a correlation between the outcome of the ground seeing or not seeing its shadow, and weather patterns. While it is a fun tradition, there has been no evidence to determine that the groundhog's actions have accurately foretold an early spring or long winter. The weather lore is said to have been brought from German-speaking areas where it is a badger, not a groundhog, that is used in the tradition.

The Groundhog Day ceremony held in Punxsutawney in western Pennsylvania dates back nearly 200 years. It centers on a semi-mythical groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil, and has become the most frequently attended ceremony. Those interested in knowing more about the annual tradition can click here to visit The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website. Additionally, the Visit PA Twitter account provides updates on the big ceremony.