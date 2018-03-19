Great Baby Boy Names and Their Meanings

If you are expecting a baby boy, coming up with the perfect name can be one of the most difficult and daunting decisions.

Settling on a name for your bundle of joy can be daunting. Picking a name that isn’t in the top 10 – Noah, Liam, Jacob, Mason, William, Ethan, Michael, Alexander, Jayden and Daniel – can be difficult enough, but finding a name that is trendy but not overused can seem nearly impossible.

Keep scrolling for 15 boy names that are both solid and charming.

Buck

While Buck peaked in the 1890s and early 1900s and briefly made a comeback in the 1960s and 1970s, the name is currently ranked low in the United States and does not have the same popularity that it once had.



Commonly used as a nickname for any boy, Buck means deer or cowboy.

Jeb

A nickname occasionally short for Jacob, Jeb has a tight association with a certain political dynasty– Jeb Bush. While the name was at its most popular between the ’50s and late ’70s, Jeb is beginning to make a comeback.

Ike

Another baby name tied to politics, Ike is short for Isaac or Dwight and hit the campaign trail in the 1950s when President Dwight D. Eisenhower coined the term “I like Ike!”



While a standalone name, Ike means “he will laugh.” Peaking on the U.S. baby names chart in the 1880s, Ike hit the top baby names charts again in 2014 when it reached No. 215.

Moe

Commonly a nickname for Morris, Maurice, or really any name that starts with “M,” Moe reigned in popularity between 1890 and 1920 and currently doesn’t rank within the top 1,000 baby names in the United States, meaning that Moe would be a unique moniker.

Abe

A biblical name that means “father of nations” or “father of many,” Abe is a shortened form of Abraham.



Now, Abel is a derivative of Abe that has become extremely popular, hitting No. 125 on the baby names chart in 2015.

Jed

Another name with biblical significance, Jed was originally short for Jedidiah, meaning “friend of God,” but has recently become more popular as a standalone name.



The name peaked in the 1970s when it rose to No. 586 in popularity.

Fitz

Short for any first name or surname beginning with Fitz, such as Fitzgerald or Fitzwilliam, Fitz has never ranked on the top baby names list in the United States. The unique moniker, a prefix, means “son of.”

Mitch

A classic name that has remained relatively popular, Mitch rose to No. 754 on the baby names charts in the 1950s and maintained popularity into the ’60s. Commonly short for Michael or Mitchel, as a standalone name, Mitch means “who is like God?”



Giving your baby boy this moniker will put him in the likes of writer Mitch Albom, former MLB relief pitcher Mitch “Wild Things” Williams, and Pentatonix singer Mitch Grassi.

Bud

While most commonly used as a way to address young sons, along with Buddy, Bud as a standalone name is gaining momentum. Most popular in the 1920s and still in circulation, the moniker means “messenger” or “friend.”

Cab

For those parents looking for a modern name that sounds hip and fresh, Cab is the way to go. Typically used as a nickname for Cabel or Cabot, Cab also makes a great standalone name. Never having made it to the top baby names list, it’s a unique moniker shared with jazz legend Cab Calloway.

Zed

Meaning “God is righteous,” Zed recently was made popular by DJ/producer Zedd, though it has been a standalone name for much longer. Like other names on this list, it has also never made it to the top baby names chart.

Dutch

An unusual name that means “from the Netherlands,” Dutch is typically used as a nickname and has never made it on any baby name charts, making it a highly unique name to give your little one.

Walt

A name rooted in American pop culture, Walt, usually short for Walter, means “army ruler” and is currently making a comeback. Most likely associated with Walt Disney, the name has also appeared in AMC’s Breaking Bad and was the name of Michael’s son on LOST.

Ned

Another name rooted in pop culture thanks to Eddard Stark, aka Ned Stark, on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Ned is typically short for Edward, Edmund, and Eddard. Peaking at No. 342 in 1910, Ned has more pop culture ties than just Game of Thrones. The moniker has been the name of the main character on ABC’s Pushing Daisies, the name of a character on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, and the name of a character on The Simpsons.

Tex

Meaning “from Texas,” Tex was typically given as a nickname to a man from Texas or to someone who seemed like a cowboy. More recently, though, the name is being used as a standalone, peaking in the 1940s and having since appeared as the name of Tex Dinoco in the animated movie Cars.