Grandparents Try on Wedding Outfits 50 Years Later and Look Incredible

Wedding clothes are an incredibly important component of a couple’s big day.

And though there are plenty of decisions, plans, and payments that go into those wedding suits and gowns, they’re usually only worn for a couple of hours, if that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some choose to sport their wedding attire more than once, but many wedding dresses are retired to the back of closets once the ceremony is over, slowly collecting dust as the years pass.

This was the case for Carole-Ann and Jim Stanfield’s wedding clothes, which were rediscovered by their granddaughter while she was snooping around for old family photos.

(Photo: Photo via Little Things)

After she begged and insisted to have them try on the suit and gown, they reluctantly obliged and found that they still fit perfectly, though they hadn’t been worn in almost 50 years!

(Photo: Photo via Little Things)

(Photo: Photo via Little Things)

(Photo: Photo via Little Things)

>> To read more about the adorable couple, click here to read the original article from Little Things.

Would your wedding outfit still fit if you tried it on today? Share your thoughts in the comments below!