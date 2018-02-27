Bride in Grand Canyon Honeymoon Helicopter Crash Dies From Her Injuries

New bride Ellie Milward has become the fifth person to die from her injuries from a fatal helicopter crash that took place at the Grand Canyon earlier this month.

The 29-year-old British tourist on her honeymoon died Sunday in Las Vegas where she was hospitalized along with three other critically injured British tourists after the Feb. 10 crash and hours long rescue effort.

Milward’s death came three days after her husband, 31-year-old Jonathan Uhall, died on Feb. 22 from complications related to burns from the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Milward and Udall were rescued from the crash, which occurred in a remote area of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, along with 39-year-old British tourist Jennifer Barham and 42-year-old pilot Scott Booth. Both Barham and Booth remain hospitalized.

Three other British tourists died at the scene of the crash: Becky Dobson, 27; Dobson’s boyfriend, Stuart Hill, 30; and Stuart’s brother, Jason Hill, 32. The group was reportedly celebrating Stuart’s 30th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas.

The six British tourists and the pilot were aboard a Eurocopter EC130 helicopter belonging to a Boulder City-based helicopter tours company when it crashed around 5:20 p.m. on the Hualapai Nation reservation, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Milward and Udall were remembered by friends and family on a JustGiving crowdfunding page set up for the couple after the crash. Chris Tucker, who set up the page, wrote Monday, “It saddens me once more to update this page. Yesterday Ellie lost her battle to her injuries, the only consolidation I can muster is that she is no longer in pain and is, I hope, with Jon. The continued support to this page is heartwarming during this tragic time. May we never forget this wonderful couple.”

Just four days prior, Tucker had updated the page with the news of Jonathan’s death. “It is with a very heavy heart that I must type this. Our good friend Jon Udall has succumb to his injuries. He was strong, brave and I will never forget him,” Tucker wrote.

Jonathan’s parents are currently in the U.S.

Last week, hundreds of mourners attended a memorial service in Worthing, a town in West Sussex, England, where seven candles were lit to pay tribute to the victims. Three of the candles were purple in memory of those who died and four were white symbols of hope for the survivors still in the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators will interview witnesses, survivors, the helicopter operator and manufacturer before issuing a full report in at least a year’s time. Preliminary findings are expected before the end of the month.