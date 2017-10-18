NBA Player Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During First Game With New Team

Boston Celtics player Gordon Hayward suffered a scary injury during Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As he went up for a pass near the hoop, he had a mid-air collision with two Cavalier players. As he hit the ground, his leg bent backwards and his foot twisted, as well.

He instantly began writhing in pain as cameras captured the aftermath. His foot looked forcibly bet 90 degrees to the left.

Such a serious injury could be a career-ender or will at least lead to a long road to recovery. It’s an unfortunate situation for Hayward, who was making his Celtics debut.

Numerous NBA players have reached out with thoughts for Hayward.

“Praying for my guy Gordon Hayward!!!” DeAndre Jordan wrote. “NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that.”

“Wow…that’s horrific…feel awful for Hayward,” Jeremy Lin wrote.

See some of the players’ reactions below.

Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 18, 2017