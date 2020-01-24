GOP Senator Hands out Fidget Spinners During Trump Impeachment Trial

As senators sit through the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, several have turned to fidget spinners in a move that’s riling up social media. As first reported by NBC News from inside the trial, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., handed out the trendy toys to several of his colleagues ahead of Thursday’s trial proceedings, playing with one himself while listening to impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., during his arguments.

He wasn’t the only senator spotted with the toy during the proceedings, with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also seen with a fidget spinner on his desk and playing with the toy during the arguments against Trump from Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. NBC News also clocked Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. with a fidget spinner on his desk, but he wasn’t spotted playing with it.

According to the outlet, playing with a fidget spinner could be considered a violations of Senate rules, which requires silent and attentive behavior during the arguments of an impeachment trial.

As news of the fidget spinners being handed out hit social media, there was more than a few passionate responses playing out on Twitter.

I hope every person sitting on jury duty around the country this week realizes that if they walked out during the trial, played with a fidget spinner, read a book or sketched the skyline, they would be held in contempt & possibly be put in jail. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) January 23, 2020

Today, GOP Senators disgraced themselves yet AGAIN, during the most serious trial this decade, with:

– fidget spinners

– Book reading

– Giggling

– Absence

– Attacks on Lt. Col. Vindman They didn’t just disrespect themselves. They disrespected their peers, Veterans, and America. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 24, 2020

Playing the fidget spinner while Rome burns. https://t.co/nYfp8VXMSP — David Hemond (@david_hemond) January 24, 2020

