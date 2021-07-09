Google's Remote Work Policies Anger Employees After Executive Announces 'Hypocritical' Move

✖

Google's remote work policies have reportedly upset some employees after one of its longest-tenured executives, Urs Holzle, announced he was moving to New Zealand to work from there. Since coronavirus restrictions have begun to lift across the country, the company's handling of work policies has come under scrutiny. Most employees are expected to go back to work at offices, with only a select few allowed to work remotely or from new locations. Holzle's move to New Zealand is seen as "hypocritical" and an example of special treatment for upper management.

Back in May, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a "hybrid" plan, where most employees would be required to work at least three days a week in offices tarting in September, reports CNET. Only 20% of the company's employees would work from home, and another 20% could work from new locations. The rest of the employees are set to go back to work in offices just like they did before the coronavirus pandemic. While the company figures out who gets to work from where, there has reportedly been tension over transfers, compensation changes, and remote work, employees told CNET.

Holzle's decision to work from outside the U.S. has "angered" most Google employees, sources told CNET. Although Holzle was not made available for an interview, a Google spokesman said Holzle's request to work from New Zealand was approved before the pandemic and only delayed because of travel restrictions.

Employees learned of Holzle's move because he sent a company-wide email on his decision on June 29. "After three decades in the US, my wife and I both felt it was time to consider a new location," Hölzle wrote in the email. "We've decided to spend a year in New Zealand and see how we like it. To be clear: I am not retiring, just changing my location!" He called his move an "experiment" and said he would continue working in the Pacific time zone.

Two Google employees called Holzle's decision an example of the company's "hypocritical" policies. They told CNET there is a double standard because not all the rules allegedly apply to top executives. For example, some Google employees may have to wait until August to learn if they can work from home. The employees also noted that Holzle has been vocal against remote work. One employee told CNET Holzle wouldn't consider remote work for some employees until they reached a certain seniority level. A Google spokesman declined to comment on these claims, but said all employees can request remote work, no matter their status.

Google has also been criticized for making pay adjustments based on where employees live. While other tech companies like Reddit have said employees will be paid the same no matter where they live, Google even released an internal tool for employees to see how much their pay would change based on where they live. It is not known if Holzle's pay will change when he moves to New Zealand.