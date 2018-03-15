Crazed Girlfriend Stabs Boyfriend With Samurai Sword

A woman in Washington allegedly took a swipe at her boyfriend with a samurai sword after she found him swiping on Tinder.

Emily Javier, 30, of Camas, Washington, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend, 29-year-old Alex Lovell on the night of Friday, March 2, The Oregonian reports. The attack reportedly came after Javier discovered the Tinder dating app on Lovell’s phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to authorities, Javier told police that she had been hatching a plan to kill her boyfriend for days and purchased a samurai sword at the mall, which she then taped to her side of the bed along with two swords. The plan to kill Lovell arose from jealousy after Javier made a string of discoveries.

Javier reportedly revealed that she had first discovered that Lovell had the Tinder dating app on his phone. She then discovered “sensual scratches” on his back. Later, she found a red hair in the shower drain, though her hair is dyed green.

On the night of Friday, March 2, at around 9 p.m., she decided to follow through with her murder plan when Lovell returned home and ignored her. Furious, Javier retrieved the samurai sword and repeatedly stabbed him and slit his throat after he had gone to sleep.

Javier eventually called 911, telling the operator, “I just stabbed my boyfriend. I think he’s dead. You need to hurry.”

She refused to go inside to aid Lovell. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered Javier outside pleading for help.

“I just stabbed him!” Javier said, according to a probable-cause affidavit. “You guys need to help him!”

Lovell was rushed to the hospital to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He suffered deep lacerations to his feet and legs, as well as other wounds to his throat, neck, torso, and left side of his head. Lovell also nearly lost his index, middle and ring finger, but doctors were able to reattach them.

“I was able to wing chun my way to survival,” Lovell told The Oregonian. “Obviously, I got some gnarly injuries.”

Lovell remains detained at the Clark County Jail on $350,000 bail. Her trial is set for May 7.