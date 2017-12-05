Gigi Hadid’s Trainer Shares Exactly How She Gets Those Rock Hard Abs

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

When she’s not hanging in Taylor Swift‘s #squad, posing for the camera or hosting the American Music Awards, you can probably find Gigi Hadid at Gotham Gym or Gotham G-Box in Manhattan. The 21-year-old model has been training with owner Rob Piela for over two years. We know Hadid is a big fan of boxing, but Piela says they also spend a lot of time (four days a week, to be exact) working on her abs.

To get model-status abs, Piela suggests doing planks for the deeper muscles, crunches for that six-pack, and leg raises to sculpt your lower abs. “The combination of those three moves is golden,” he told Vogue, adding that eating well and avoiding sugar are equally key.

Check out Hadid’s exact ab workout from Piela:

1. 10 Minutes of Boxing: Warm up the core and get the blood flowing.

2. Crunches: Do three sets of 40 crunches.

3. 10 More Minutes of Boxing: Raise that heart rate!

4. Bicycle Crunches: Do three sets of 40 bicycle crunches.

5. 10 More Minutes of Boxing.

6. Plank: Hold a plank for 60 seconds, or as long as you can hold a plank with good form. See how to do it here!

7. Leg raises: Do four sets of 25 leg raises.

