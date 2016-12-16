Gigi Hadid Is Going on a Social Media Diet Over the Holidays: ‘I Think It’s Really Empowering’

Gigi Hadid has had a lot of recent success having walked the Victoria Seceret runway and hosting the American Music Awards, so it’s only fair that she would decide to take a break from the social media spotlight, or at least for the holidays, PEOPLE reports.A well-deserved break for the hardworking model!

Hadid was also recently awarded the British Fashion Council’s Model of the Year Award. She is even encouraging her millions of fans to try the social media break with her.

“It’s not only for people in the spotlight, it’s for everyone,” Hadid tells PeopleStyle. “At the end of the day, I’m choosing what I’m showing you. A lot of the world feels so much entitlement in other people’s lives, which is so crazy and so new for human beings. We never had that.”

Hadid says that she is trying to cleanse herself of any negativity and internet hate by taking the social media break.

“I’m going to take a break when I feel like it and when I come back and share it with you if you want to be supportive and still follow me I’m so grateful for that,” she said. “But if you’re going to be negative or be upset that I had to be human for a month than maybe I don’t want your follow anyway.”

She believes that it can be very empowering, as well as re-establish the human connection with those around her.

“I’m so grateful for social media because it’s given me so much more in my career, but I also really respect my career without the social media aspect,” she said. “And I really want to still pay most of the attention to my job as a craft and not lose the art in it and the relationships that are meaningful to me not because of the money or the contracts but because of how I inspired designers and how they inspire me. I want to go back to focusing on that kind of relationship within fashion when I go to work for the next month.”

