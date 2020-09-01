Giant Kite Pulls Little Girl High Into the Air During Mishap, and Social Media Is Freaking Out

A scary incident took place at a kite festival in Nanliao Fishing Harbor in Taiwan. At the festival, a 3-year-old girl was lifted up way in the air after she got entangled in one of the kites. Luckily, the young girl is safe following the terrifying ordeal. Video footage from this incident has since made the rounds on social media, and it has prompted many individuals to weigh in on the topic.

Based on videos from the incident, the girl could be seen getting entangled in a kite's string, which caused her to be propelled through the air in a scary fashion. Those who were in attendance could only look on as the girl was sent through the air via the kite. The kite eventually came back down and a crowd then swarmed in order to catch the girl who was still holding on to the object. According to the New York Times, the girl was hurled through the air for almost 30 seconds due to strong winds in the area before she was able to land safely.

Video: A 3-year-old girl was swept into the air when she became tangled in a kite during a festival in Taiwan. Despite being thrown around by powerful winds for a heart-stopping 30 seconds, she landed safely. Read more: https://t.co/EL5lzpKIHt pic.twitter.com/MigGqVvdWv — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 31, 2020

Due to the very nature of this incident, social media users were shocked by how this could have happened. Those individuals have since weighed in on the matter, sharing how thankful they are that the young girl is now safe and sound.