Giant Jenga Structure Crashes After Boy Accidentally Bumps It

A street artist building a giant Jenga tower saw all of his hard work go to waste when a child accidentally bumped into it.

In a video shared on YouTube, an unnamed Vietnamese street artist is shown working on the construction of a giant Jenga tower on the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam, but the gathering crowd of bystanders proved to be deadly to the growing giant of a tower.

The 45-second-long clip shows the man meticulously adding blocks to the growing tower that is nearly twice as tall as he is. Standing on a stool, the man slowly moves around the giant as he adds more blocks, the crowd of spectators, which includes children, watching in awe.

Just as the man steps onto the stool to add another block, a little boy holding a balloon wanders dangerously close. In an attempt to pull the boy back into the crowd, a woman reaches out, but accidentally ends up sending the child tumbling into the tower.

Thankfully, the artist laughs off the accident.