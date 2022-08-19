Snoop Dogg Breakfast Cereal Is Real, and It Has the Perfect Name

Snoop Dogg is getting into the breakfast business. The rapper and actor has already embarked in businesses in the cannabis industry, and cryptocurrency. It's been announced that he's releasing breakfast cereal, coined Snoop Loopz. The gluten-free cereal will be an extension of Froot Loops, but promises "more corn, more flavor, and more marshmallows," Food and Wine reports. Master P is helping him with the cereal. Master P, also a hip-hop mogul, is already in the food and beverage industry with a line of snacks, the popular chip brand Rap Snacks. He also launched LA Great Snow Cones, and recently teased his own line of rice, pancake mix, and assorted baking products.

The Loopz's mascot is a cartoon dog, which goes along with Snoop's brand. The cereal is produced through his Broadus Foods label, which is run by Master P. The cereal's slogan is: "MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that's what separates us from the Rest," per a Tweet from. He added: "If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!"

Snoop Loopz website does not reveal the date of an official release. Broadus Foods says that in addition to being a "family-owned food product company," they are also a "a movement to making a difference in the lives of families and communities" through its support of charities like Door of Hope. The website notes: "Broadus Foods Founder Calvin Broadus and CEO Percy Miller are committed to inspire economic empowerment by adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands."

Like Master P, Snoop is also slightly involved in the industry. He has his own line of wines. He also previously partnered with Dunkin Donuts on the plant-based Beyond D-O-Double-G breakfast sandwich. The rapper also filed a trademark for "Snoop Doggs," which may hint to an upcoming line of sausages or hot dogs.