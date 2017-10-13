School Surveillance Video Captures ‘Ghost’ That Will Make You Feel Thoroughly Creeped out

A spooky new video captured on school surveillance cameras appears to show a “ghost” slamming doors and shaking the lockers in the middle of the night.

The haunting footage was filmed at a school in Cork, Ireland. Over the course of the video, a down the hallway can be seen opening and closing seemingly of its own accord. Moments later, a locker flies open and sends papers flying across the room.

At one point in the video, a “Caution Wet Floor” sign can be seen violently going down the hall appears as if it was just kicked.

“Obviously we were alerted to movement in the school and when we went back to review the movement that’s what we saw,” Principal Kevin Barry told The New York Post. “It was in the middle of the night. We’re bemused ourselves, we don’t know what it is.”

Viewers that are skeptical of the footage note that the video surfaced ahead of a Halloween event at the school being held on October 29.

“We do feel there is something strange going on because people do get from time to time a real chill in the air when they go past that area,” Barry continued. “It’s very interesting – one of my teachers brings his pet in with him but the pet never wants to go down that way.”

Barry admitted that he was a “skeptic” of the film himself, but wanted to put it on social media for others to check out for themselves.

“I’m a skeptic myself but we said we’d throw it up on our Facebook page, simply because we don’t know is this a prank or what? Is somebody playing games with us?”

According to the principal, the school is “very old,” dating back to 1828.

“It’s a very old building, going back a number of years and it’s got a lot of history,” he said. “People in old buildings are always hearing noises and strange sounds but this is the first time we’ve actually caught something.”

“We’d often come across papers strewn about but we were never able to say what it was, we just assumed it was students that were doing it,” Barry continued. “Because we have motion-sensor detectors now, we should have been able to detect other people coming towards that area on the other cameras, and we haven’t been able to.”