Ghislaine Maxwell's Alleged Assistant 'Flees' United Kingdom After Allegations Surface Following Arrest

As Ghislaine Maxwell awaits trial, her former assistant has reportedly fled the U.K. Emmy Taylor, 45, is said to have left the country amid Maxwell's arrest, however, a source close to Taylor ensures she's a stand-up person. However, while she may be a possible key witness to New York prosecutors who have charged Maxwell with sex trafficking crimes, victims are also claiming Taylor showed them how to do certain things for Epstein.

Taylor, who's now a voiceover actress for Cadbury and Lexus ads, was reportedly a passenger on Epstein's flight logs. Several victims have claimed in court documents that Maxwell use to refer to Taylor as "her slave" according to The Sun. One victim, Johanna Sjoberg, alleges Taylor showed her how to massage Epstein at his Florida home. "She took off her clothes and then he was showing me moves that he liked," she said. One source close to Taylor says she's "not in the country now" but that she's an "honorable person."

As the eerie story of Epstein and Maxwell continues to unfold, more recently it was reported that Maxwell considered Paris Hilton for Epstein at one point around the year 2000. In a Lifetime documentary called Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, journalist Christopher Mason said that Maxwell noticed Hilton during a party just after she signed with President Donald Trump's Management modeling agency and thought she would be perfect for the multi-millionaire financer.

"A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislane said: 'Oh my god, who is that?' and was looking at this pretty, younger teenage girl," Mason said in the documentary. Maxwell then asked Mason's friend to introduce her to Hilton because she would be "perfect for Jeffrey." At the time, Hilton was 19 years old.

Maxwell is accused of being chief recruiter for Epstein and is now in custody with her trial set to start on July 12, 2021. She pleaded not guilty to six charges related to her alleged role in Epstein's child sex trafficking ring, including transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts. She was also charged with perjury.

The British socialite initially met Epstein in the early 90s following her move to New York City. Although she briefly dated Epstein, they allegedly continued to work together following their split. She claims to have had no contact with him in the last decade but court documents show otherwise stating they exchanged emails in 2015. Epstein died in prison in August 2019 and according to officials he took his own life.