Ghislaine Maxwell: Twitter Takes Guesses at Heiress' Secret Husband

Ghislaine Maxwell's hearing on Tuesday included allegations that the heiress has a "secret husband," who was not identified to the court, according to a report by The New York Post. Many Twitter users are fixated on this part of the story, theorizing that it could add a whole new dimension to the scandal. From jokes to serious conspiracy theories, many took their guess at who Maxwell's secret husband might be.

News of Maxwell's hearing trickled out on Tuesday, as she pleaded not guilty to charges of child sex trafficking. Maxwell was denied bail for myriad reasons laid out by prosecutors, all supporting their belief that Maxwell is untrustworthy and would be a flight risk if she was let out. Among the secrets she allegedly tried to keep from federal authorities is the fact that she has a husband. Even then, she somehow avoided revealing that husband's name.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s mystery husband is a great cliffhanger. Kudos to the writers of Season 4. — Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) July 15, 2020

"In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe during the hearing. "There's no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever."

Amateur observers have plenty of theories about who Maxwell's husband might be, which they were more than happy to share on social media. Some were serious suspicions with evidence to back them up, though many were jokes. Some readers picked the most absurd answer they could think of just for a laugh, including politicians, public figures and celebrities.

Some even shared reports of recent unsolved murders in the northeast, wondering if Maxwell's husband may have already mysteriously died before he could be identified. As for the real answer, the leading theory right now seems to be that Maxwell is married to a man named Scott Borgerson, which is described in a story by The Daily Mail. However, this idea needs much more substantiation.

In the meantime, Twitter is happy to make its guesses about who the mystery man might be. Here are all of the Internet's best takes on Maxwell's hidden husband.