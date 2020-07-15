Ghislaine Maxwell: Twitter Takes Guesses at Heiress' Secret Husband
Ghislaine Maxwell's hearing on Tuesday included allegations that the heiress has a "secret husband," who was not identified to the court, according to a report by The New York Post. Many Twitter users are fixated on this part of the story, theorizing that it could add a whole new dimension to the scandal. From jokes to serious conspiracy theories, many took their guess at who Maxwell's secret husband might be.
News of Maxwell's hearing trickled out on Tuesday, as she pleaded not guilty to charges of child sex trafficking. Maxwell was denied bail for myriad reasons laid out by prosecutors, all supporting their belief that Maxwell is untrustworthy and would be a flight risk if she was let out. Among the secrets she allegedly tried to keep from federal authorities is the fact that she has a husband. Even then, she somehow avoided revealing that husband's name.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s mystery husband is a great cliffhanger. Kudos to the writers of Season 4.— Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) July 15, 2020
"In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe during the hearing. "There's no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever."
Amateur observers have plenty of theories about who Maxwell's husband might be, which they were more than happy to share on social media. Some were serious suspicions with evidence to back them up, though many were jokes. Some readers picked the most absurd answer they could think of just for a laugh, including politicians, public figures and celebrities.
Some even shared reports of recent unsolved murders in the northeast, wondering if Maxwell's husband may have already mysteriously died before he could be identified. As for the real answer, the leading theory right now seems to be that Maxwell is married to a man named Scott Borgerson, which is described in a story by The Daily Mail. However, this idea needs much more substantiation.
In the meantime, Twitter is happy to make its guesses about who the mystery man might be. Here are all of the Internet's best takes on Maxwell's hidden husband.
Hunter Biden
prevnext
after five minutes of contemplation I think the funniest “Ghislaine’s secret husband” reveal would be Hunter Biden— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 15, 2020
Scott Borgerson
The deeper you dig the more connections you find between Ghislaine Maxwell and Scott Borgerson (reported boyf and possible husband??) He's listed here as a trustee alongside Ghislaine's sister Christine in Mass. Borgerson has previously denied any *romantic* relationship pic.twitter.com/YpwvTSHgpb— Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) July 15, 2020
prevnext
#JeffreyEpstein #GhislaineMaxwell #LeslieWexner #ScottBorgerson
Scott Borgerson, Ghislaine Maxwell's boy-toy or husband has confided to friends that his dream is "to become president of the United States."
We can cross that off his wishlist now that Maxwell is behind bars. pic.twitter.com/XPESTcq7dM— Kirby Sommers (@KirbySommers) July 15, 2020
Murder Victim
prevnext
Ghislaine Maxwell's husband? Or Steve Bannon's unfinished meal?— The Great & Unmatched Bunker Pumpkin (@es_nathaniel) July 15, 2020
Kevin Spacey
prevnext
I wouldn't be surprised if her secret husband was Kevin Spacey. Ghislaine Maxwell knows how to catch the man. pic.twitter.com/lwse9kqyJU— Filip Urban® (@zodiak217) July 15, 2020
Foreign Diplomat
Sooooo easy. Let me guess.
Her “husband” is a diplomat or someone with immunity in the US.
Playing every trick in the book. https://t.co/CDjqPvNwRI— The Rescuers 🐭🐭 Miss Bianca 🌼 (@TheRescuers1977) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Ghislaine’s secret husband is probably some rando she married for a green card— jarais (@jarais) July 15, 2020
Sightings
prevnext
Breaking News: Ghislaine Maxwell's secret husband - first pic. pic.twitter.com/my44uKPKXn— TomHewston (@TomHewston) July 15, 2020
Cake Meme
What if Ghislaine Maxwell’s secret husband... was cake!? 😳😳😳— Joseph (@LittleJoeII) July 15, 2020
prev
Cake: The Movie pic.twitter.com/GjoVeXm3FP— Daniel 'danbanbam' Spencer (@danbanbam) July 13, 2020