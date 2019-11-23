Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Kicks Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scrutiny

The fallout of Prince Andrew‘s BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein reportedly led to drama with his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Days after the Prince announced he would “step down” from royal duties, the Duke of York’s office has been forced out of Buckingham Palace.

The royal was reportedly told to clear out his staff and office. The Times of London reported Andrew’s secretary, Amanda Thirsk, was let go from her role due to her part in encouraging Andrew to do the interview.

PEOPLE writes the Queen and Prince Andrew were spotted riding horses with two escorts around the Windsor Castle estates, located about 23 miles away from London. Both were keeping warm with long coats, with the Queen covering up her head with a hood, and Andrew wore a helmet.

Prince Andrew was reportedly also forced to cancel a planned trip to Bahrain with his Pitch@Palace initiative as questions were raised about whether he will continue to lead the organization.

He set up the initiative, which an Apprentice-style contest that helps new and grown business networks. It was reported that as he steps away from his public work, he is looking for alternative ways to stay involved with the project.

The Daily Telegraph reported Friday he had stepped down from Pitch@Palace. “The series of events will now be known simply as ‘Pitch’ and will continue to be run by the Duke’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk,” the publication wrote.

Buckingham Palace did not confirm he had cut his ties to the organization, but said that going forward “he is looking at how to take Pitch forward outside of his public duties and Buckingham Palace.”

The palace announced Wednesday Queen Elizabeth gave her son permission to “step back from public duties” in the aftermath of his BBC interview.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” Prince Andrew said in a statement. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Despite the change, he remains a member of the Royal Family and retains his place in the line of succession for the thrown, which is currently eighth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, 6 months old.