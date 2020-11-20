Geraldo Rivera Proposes Naming Coronavirus Vaccine After Donald Trump and Social Media Lights Up

Geraldo Rivera knows President Donald Trump is unhappy about the election results and has an idea to help ease his transition out of office: name the coronavirus vaccine after him. "I had an idea. With the world so divided, and everybody telling him he's gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition, why not name the vaccine the Trump?" Rivera said with a smile while on Fox News' Fox & Friends Friday morning. "Make it like, 'Have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now; it would become kind of a generic name."

"'Have you got your Trump yet?' 'I got my Trump, I'm fine.' I wished we could honor him in that way," Rivera continued, calling Trump the "prime architect" of Operation Warp Speed, which pumped money into U.S. vaccine manufacturing and distribution. "But for him, we'd still be waiting into the grim winter for these amazing, miraculous medical breakthroughs," Rivera concluded.

Last week, Trump wrongfully claimed credit for Pfizer's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine was effective; in fact, the drug maker did not accept government money for the project. Rivera, a longtime friend of Trump, frequently laments the post-election timing of announcements from Pfizer and Moderna that their vaccines were proving effective. Pfizer announced its news two days after Joe Biden was declared the President-elect — almost a full week after voting stopped — and Moderna announced its news on Monday.

Social media is having a field day with Rivera's suggestion that a COVID-19 vaccine be named after the president. Continue reading to see what Twitter has to say.