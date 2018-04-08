Trending

Georgia Sheriff’s Viral Warning Sign: ‘If You Kill Someone, We Might Kill You Back’

A sign in Georgia is creating social media waves for its bold warning to county visitors that are armed.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley posted a “welcome sign” in front of his department that reads, “Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have one jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!”

Jolley told Fox & Friends that the purpose of the sign was to let people know that citizens in his county have the right to bear arms, noting that the number of concealed-carry permits in the county has tripled in the past several years.

“The fact that we have one jail and so many cemeteries is just a tongue-in-cheek way of saying law enforcement can’t be everywhere all the time, so citizens have a right to protect themselves,” Jolley said.

Many Georgia residents took to social media to share how appreciative they were of the sign.

Others though, had some valid thoughts about the signage.

The sign making waves isn’t the first time one of Jolley’s statements went viral. According to FOX News, almost three years ago, the sheriff posted a sign that was deemed “politically incorrect” aimed at defending Christmas and the American flag.

The sign read, “Warning: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America, and In God We Trust. We salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you… Leave!”

Like the new sign, Jolley had paid for the 2015 sign himself and turned it into a meme with its own T-shirt.

