Georgia Sheriff’s Viral Warning Sign: ‘If You Kill Someone, We Might Kill You Back’

A sign in Georgia is creating social media waves for its bold warning to county visitors that are armed.

God bless Sheriff Mike Jolley! pic.twitter.com/U8OWtUZ8it — Catt (@CattHarmony) April 7, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley posted a “welcome sign” in front of his department that reads, “Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have one jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jolley told Fox & Friends that the purpose of the sign was to let people know that citizens in his county have the right to bear arms, noting that the number of concealed-carry permits in the county has tripled in the past several years.

“The fact that we have one jail and so many cemeteries is just a tongue-in-cheek way of saying law enforcement can’t be everywhere all the time, so citizens have a right to protect themselves,” Jolley said.

Many Georgia residents took to social media to share how appreciative they were of the sign.

Just one of the reasons why I love living in Georgia ❤️ HARRIS COUNTY Sheriff Mike Jolley’s new welcome sign: “Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!” https://t.co/BQajEBTrNr — Carrie YourVoice™ America (@CarrieLockhart_) April 7, 2018

This Is The ATTITUDE we should be promoting. The Law respected is The Law Kept!! — Redmansopinion (@redmansopinion) April 8, 2018

Love that guy. About time someone doesn’t worry about hurting people’s feelings — scott (@scott9008) April 8, 2018

Giving criminals fair warning. If you have no plans to break any laws you should feel Very safe in that town. I love it!! — G Garcia (@petnurse123) April 8, 2018

Others though, had some valid thoughts about the signage.

I love it! I bet their tourism skyrockets and crime rate goes down! #ConcealAndCarry #PuttingItOutThere. 🔫 — Wismom1 (@wismom1) April 8, 2018

Lovely. As if anyone would ever want to visit Harris County, GA anyway. — Lilah (@elacs) April 8, 2018

I’m guessing tourism is not a large part of their economic development plan. #funnybutcreepy #signs #onlyingeorgia — Julie Mullen (@juliemmullen) April 8, 2018

So Christian. — Daria Djuric (@DarDjuric) April 8, 2018

Well I guess that’s the world some people want to live in. Sad. — gnarshreddygnargnar (@radcyclist) April 8, 2018

Encouraging civilian violence is wrong. — Becky W (@405BeckyW) April 8, 2018

The sign making waves isn’t the first time one of Jolley’s statements went viral. According to FOX News, almost three years ago, the sheriff posted a sign that was deemed “politically incorrect” aimed at defending Christmas and the American flag.

The sign read, “Warning: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America, and In God We Trust. We salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you… Leave!”

Like the new sign, Jolley had paid for the 2015 sign himself and turned it into a meme with its own T-shirt.