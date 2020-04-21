Georgia to Open Gyms, Nail Salons Friday and Restaurants, Movie Theaters Next Monday

✖

It has been reported that Georgia plans to open gyms, nail salons on Friday. Then, on April 27, the state intends to allow restaurants and movie theaters to open back up. According to Business Insider, Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced the plans at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The businesses will be allowed to reopen only under the condition that they are following social distancing guidelines and maintaining "regular sanitation." The Republican governor did not get into many specifics, but stated that businesses should "adhere to the minimum basic operations." He continued: "Minimum basic operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing gloves and masks if appropriate, separating workspaces by at least 6 feet, and teleworking where at all possible, and implementing staggered shifts."

Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks & gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by six feet, teleworking if possible & implementing staggered shifts. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

In a series of tweets, Kemp laid the state's plan, and shared that some industries will still be required to remain closed. "Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed," he explained. Kemp later added, "The shelter in place order is still active and expires at 11:59 PM on April 30 for most Georgians. We urge everyone to continue to follow @CDCgov & @GaDPH guidance by sheltering in place as often as you can."

In response to a since-deleted tweet, Kemp clarified some claims that he deemed to be inaccurate. "In-person services were never banned. We have encouraged - and continue to encourage - online and remote services," he stated. "In-person services should always practice social distancing and work to implement sanitation procedures to keep congregations safe."

As we begin this process, let’s reaffirm our commitment to each other & Georgia’s future. I am confident that together, we will emerge victorious from this war. With your help & God’s grace, we will build a safer, stronger state for our families & generations to come. #gapol pic.twitter.com/ygBYCFPDLC — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 20, 2020

In another tweet, Kemp added, "Throughout this entire process, we have relied on data, science, and the advice of healthcare professionals to guide our approach and decision-making. Every day, we are doing our best to protect lives - and livelihoods - in every part of Georgia."