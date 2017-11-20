Watch The Georgia Dome Get Flattened After Scheduled Implosion

Watch the historic 25-year-old Georgia Dome stadium crumble to the ground after being detonated with almost 5,000 pounds of dynamite. pic.twitter.com/qCBQMgRYDw — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 20, 2017

After 25 years, the Georgia Dome in Atlanta was officially destroyed. The only building to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four was imploded using almost 5,000 pounds of dynamite on Monday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

In the span of 12-15 seconds, most of the stadium collapsed, while parts of it remained upright. Either the charges in the area didn’t go off, or the blast wasn’t strong enough, Georgia World Congress Center Authority spokeswoman Morgan Smith-Williams told CNN. The implosion team is inspecting what’s left of the structure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Georgia Dome was the former home of the Atlanta Falcons, who lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in February. Atlanta had 10 winning seasons and reached the playoffs nine times at the Georgia Dome. In January, the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the Dome to advance to Super Bowl LI, ending their tenure in the Georgia Dome with a historic win.

The structure, built in 1992 at a cost of $214 million, was the largest covered stadium in the world and featured the world’s largest cable-supported fabric roof.

The Falcons’ new home, the adjacent Mercedes-Benz Stadium, opened this summer. Cleanup is expected to take approximately three months. More than 1,400 events took place at the Georgia Dome in its short 25-year life span, bringing in 39 million guests.

The cost of demolishing the Dome is included in the new stadium’s $1.5 billion-plus budget.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @businessinsider