George Zimmerman Makes Unhinged Threats Towards Jay-Z Over Trayvon Martin Documentary

George Zimmerman, the man behind the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, has made several violent threats towards Jay-Z over a new documentary about the infamous incident.

Jay-Z and executive producer Michael Gasparro are currently working on the documentary series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, and are trying to interview Zimmerman’s family members. Gasparro and a production crew allegedly went to Zimmerman’s parents’ and uncle’s homes to try and score interviews, according to The Blast.

Zimmerman expressed his anger at the situation to the outlet and claims the crew “harassed” his family. He did not clarify how they harassed them or if any interviews were filmed.

He threatened to “beat Jay-Z” and also alluded to feeding him to an alligator or shooting him in the manner he did to 17-year-old Martin.

“Anyone who f—s with my parents will be fed to an alligator,” he said. “I know how to handle people who f— with me, I have since February 2012.”

Zimmerman was also said to be heated due to his ex-wife allegedly being paid to participate in the documentary.

Neither Jay-Z nor Gasparro have commented on the threats.

The six-part documentary, which is being produced by the tumultuous Weinstein Company, is based on attorney Lisa Bloom’s book Suspicion Nation and will follow Martin’s life and the legal case that followed his death.

Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting after a 2013 trial. He had claimed he shot Martin in self-defense.