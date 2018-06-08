George W. Bush Reveals Mom Barbara’s Last Words

George W. Bush has revealed his mother Barbara Bush’s final words before her death and they further cement her legacy as not only a political and cultural force, but also as a force of love.

In the forward to a new book, George and Barbara: A Great American Love Story, which is written by their granddaughter, Ellie LeBlond Sosa, George W. Bush reveals that his mother died with the same grace that she lived.

“On April 17, 2018, Barbara Pierce Bush spent her final hours the way she wanted: holding hands with the love of her life,” the 71-year-old former president writes. “Before Mom left this Earth, she said her soul was settled. She believed in God and Heaven above. And she knew that one day her soulmate, George H.W. Bush, would join her there for eternity.”

Barbara passed away after her health declined and she chose not to continue treatment.

Those close to her revealed that her spirits remained lifted in her final days, with her even requesting a Manhattan on her death bed.

Tom Brokaw shared that in response to her husband, George H. W. Bush, ordering a martini she requested the drink.

“Who could refuse her!” Brokaw wrote.

In the wake of her death, her partner of seven decades has remained positive despite his sorrow.

Though he broke down in tears at her funeral, he released a statement urging people not to worry about their family.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on – as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list,” the statement reads.

Their love impacted their children and grandchildren as well.

“The longest-married Presidential couple in history has been an inspiration and example to Laura and me, to my siblings, and– I like to think– to many of our fellow citizens,” George W. Bush wrote in the forward.

While promoting her book, Sosa also shared an anecdote from a time she asked her grandmother for advice about marriage.

“A year ago I interviewed [my grandmother] for the first time and my first question to her was, ‘What’s the secret sauce? What’s the secret to your marriage? How have you made it through 77 years with Gampy, my grandfather, and you’re still in love today?’” Sosa told Fox and Friends. ” She says, ‘Well I was in love and I am in love, so that’s not hard. What a silly question.’ So she was in love, they were in love– that’s the secret. That’s it, you just have to love each other.”