George W. Bush Releases Statement on Passing of His Father George H. W. Bush

George W. Bush has issued a statement following the death of his father, George H.W. Bush..

George W., the 43rd US. President, spoke on behalf of his siblings in a brief statement meant to confirm the news and express the family’s love for George H.W., the 41st POTUS.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” he wrote. “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

News of George H.W.’s death at the age of 94 broke late Friday night. His spokesman, Jim McGrath, said that he died at 10:10 p.m. CT that evening.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” McGrath wrote. “He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”

McGrath added that “funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.”

President Donald Trump has also expressed his condolences on George H.W.’s passing.

“Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night.,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”

H.W.’s death comes seven months after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died. He had been dealing with numerous health issues in recent years and was bound to a wheelchair during recent public appearances. He suffered from the type of Parkinson’s disease known as vascular parkinsonism. Earlier in 2018, he was hospitalized for a blood infection and sepsis. He was also hospitalized again for blood pressure issues.

Photo Credit: Rich Pilling/MLB Photos via Getty Images