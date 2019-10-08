George W. Bush Reacts to Ellen DeGeneres Cowboys Game Backlash

Ellen DeGeneres’ has been attempting to tamp down the backlash from fans after she was seen at the Packers-Cowboys game on Sunday with President George W. Bush. The two were spotted laughing together while sitting next to each other. People have been taking issue with DeGeneres rubbing elbows with Bush who had a record of supporting an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.

While defending herself on her show, DeGeneres said, in part, that she was just living by her motto of “be kind to one another.” It seems the former President is in agreement with her.

“The Prez wasn’t even aware people were pissed until he saw Ellen address it on her show, but now that he’s up to speed on the outrage,” TMZ writes. “We’re told he fully supports what she had to say about it, especially on being kind to folks with views that are different than your own.”

TMZ also reports that their source claims Bush and DeGeneres are now closer than ever after his recent appearance on her show. The two also apparently enjoyed taking selfies together at the football game.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different,” DeGeneres explained in front of her audience. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact.”

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them,” DeGeneres continued. “When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

For many, her explanation hasn’t been good enough. Journalist Walter Bragman echoed many peoples’ concerns by tweeting, “Here’s the thing, Ellen, George W. Bush is a war criminal who is responsible for death on a cataclysmic scale. It’s not a matter of being friends with people with different beliefs—we all have those friends—it’s about having a little perspective on the damage he’s done.”