Former President George H.W. Bush out of ICU and Doing ‘Much Better’

George H.W. Bush’s office shared a positive update on the former president’s health on Wednesday.

Bush, 93, has been moved to a normal hospital room as he recovers from a blood infection, according to Bush’s post-White House spokesman Jim McGrath.

“President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days,” McGrath wrote. “He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress.”

The former POTUS passed on his gratitude for all those who have expressed their kind thoughts since he fell ill. He also shared a cheerful reference to the NBA Playoffs.

“President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” the statement said.

Bush also directly broke his silence on Wednesday to thank the numerous people who helped pull off the funeral of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush. Barbara died on April 17 and was laid to rest on Saturday in Houston, Texas.

“My family and I thank Mayor @SylvesterTurner, his terrific staff, @houstonpolice, @METROHouston, @SBCHouston, @StMartinsDOK — and really all Houstonians — for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara’s visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all,” Bush wrote.

The 41st POTUS was admitted to a Houston area hospital on Sunday morning due to the aforementioned blood infection. At that time, he was said to be recovering from the illness.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” McGrath said at the time.H “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.