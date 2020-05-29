George Floyd's Autopsy Sparks Cascading Doubts Over His Reported Cause of Death
The results of George Floyd's autopsy were released on Friday, and some have started to cast doubt on what's being reported as his official cause of death. The autopsy, which was conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday, indicated that being restrained by Minneapolis Police "likely contributed to his death." Although it didn't indicate that it was the only cause.
According to the report, it was "the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death." Floyd, who was arrested prior to his death on Monday after accusations of forgery, did suffer from coronary and hypertensive heart disease. However, as the video of Floyd's arrest indicates, officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against the late man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, three of which he was unresponsive.
The results of the autopsy, members of Floyd's family are currently seeking a second medical opinion. As the New York Daily News reports, attorney Benjamin Crump said that "we saw in the Eric Garner case and so many other cases where they have these people who work with the city come up with things that are such an illusion." It appears that a number of people took to Twitter to agree with Crump's sentiment.
george floyd being blamed for his own death right on schedule https://t.co/1t7myMyhig— lvl 45 covid potus (@thetomzone) May 29, 2020
Important from autopsy: The combined effect of George Floyd being restrained by the police, along with his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death, according to the criminal complaint.— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 29, 2020
BREAKING: Charging doc against Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck says autopsy revealed: “No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”...combination of force & health problems contributed to death. (CNN) pic.twitter.com/dkKuD0Eqqy— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 29, 2020
George Floyd:
😵Autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation
😵Defendant had knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Mr Floyd was non-responsive#ICantBreath#JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/6vSAAi7BBb— Laurel Coons, PhD 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) May 29, 2020
It’s on CNN. “Autopsy reveled no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” They’re blaming it on intoxicants and heart disease. Fuck the system. BURN IT DOWN. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/adO8XZfbSs— roya vega (@fearofroya) May 29, 2020
Autopsy said he had his knee on his neck for almost 3 minutes AFTER George Floyd was unresponsive.
He knew what he was doing. #RAISETHEDEGREE— Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) May 29, 2020
there’s a whole VIDEO showing derek chauvin kneeling on george floyd’s kneck. chauvin DID NOT remove his knee until he knew fully that floyd was dead. screw whoever did that autopsy #raisethedegree pic.twitter.com/aOag1g4jJQ— lulu 🕊 BLM (@divinecrawf) May 29, 2020
Medical examiner said they found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation" in George Floyd's death https://t.co/yQcLoloQkO pic.twitter.com/0rtSn0ICNQ— Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 29, 2020
Get a second autopsy and make sure they don’t tamper with the body! #georgefloyd— Petty Murphy (@Tracy_jpg) May 29, 2020
It sure looked like George Floyd was murdered but I guess the autopsy revealed he had a cold once, so case closed.— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) May 29, 2020
Why does the autopsy report sound like an indictment on George Floyd 🤦🏽♂️— Dalxa A. Mohamed (@dalxa_m) May 29, 2020
Autopsy report says George Floyd didn’t die from asphyxia or strangulation but ‘underlying conditions and intoxicants in his body may have contributed to his death.”
The system is already conspiring in favour of the acquittal of Floyd’s cold-blooded murderers.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) May 29, 2020