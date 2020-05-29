George Floyd's Autopsy Sparks Cascading Doubts Over His Reported Cause of Death

The results of George Floyd's autopsy were released on Friday, and some have started to cast doubt on what's being reported as his official cause of death. The autopsy, which was conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday, indicated that being restrained by Minneapolis Police "likely contributed to his death." Although it didn't indicate that it was the only cause.

According to the report, it was "the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death." Floyd, who was arrested prior to his death on Monday after accusations of forgery, did suffer from coronary and hypertensive heart disease. However, as the video of Floyd's arrest indicates, officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against the late man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, three of which he was unresponsive.

The results of the autopsy, members of Floyd's family are currently seeking a second medical opinion. As the New York Daily News reports, attorney Benjamin Crump said that "we saw in the Eric Garner case and so many other cases where they have these people who work with the city come up with things that are such an illusion." It appears that a number of people took to Twitter to agree with Crump's sentiment.